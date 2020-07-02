Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,994 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,061. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

