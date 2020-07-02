Head to Head Comparison: AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) & Sitime (NYSE:SITM)

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AU Optronics and Sitime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sitime 0 0 7 0 3.00

Sitime has a consensus price target of $35.67, suggesting a potential downside of 24.77%. Given Sitime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sitime is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sitime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AU Optronics and Sitime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.29 $433.98 million $0.34 8.94 Sitime $84.07 million 9.35 -$10.45 million ($0.63) -75.25

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AU Optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sitime beats AU Optronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Solar segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also engages in the renewable energy power generation; repairing and sale support of TFT-LCD modules, as well as sale support of solar-related products; injecting and stamping parts; manufacture and sale of molds, light guide plates, liquid crystal products, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as precision plastic and metal parts; IP related business; design, development and sales of software and hardware for health care industry; manufacture, assembly, and sale of automotive parts; manufacture and sale of motorized treadmills; and planning, design, and development of construction for environmental protection and related project management. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

