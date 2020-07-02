Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Issues Earnings Results

Health Discovery (OTCMKTS:HDVY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Health Discovery stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,878. Health Discovery has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's intellectual property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

