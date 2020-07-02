Heather McGregor Buys 6,741 Shares of Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) Stock

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) insider Heather McGregor bought 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £471.87 ($580.69).

Shares of LON NSF opened at GBX 5.59 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Non-Standard Finance PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.44 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34.

NSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research report on Monday.

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

