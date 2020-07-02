Himax Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,970 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 990 call options.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $561.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 0.90. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 2,341.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

