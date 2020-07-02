Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

