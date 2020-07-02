HYCON Market Capitalization Achieves $8.23 Million (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.01704539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00171617 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00109598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON’s total supply is 3,007,528,784 coins and its circulating supply is 2,257,254,261 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.