Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Icon worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Icon during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 73.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Icon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,295. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.16.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

