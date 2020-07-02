II-VI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,194 call options.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that II-VI will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,949 shares of company stock worth $4,223,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on II-VI from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen upped their target price on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

