Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Immunic stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.17. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

