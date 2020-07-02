Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 400,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 28th, Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 794 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $9,599.46.

On Thursday, June 25th, Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 95,529 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $1,177,872.57.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $11.54 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $120,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 85.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 142.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

