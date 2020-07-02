Insider Selling: Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 9,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $1,237,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,689,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,137,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 82,379 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $10,930,045.72.

On Monday, June 15th, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $13,261,494.68.

Shares of SMG opened at $133.49 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 394,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after buying an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 131,953 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,167,000 after buying an additional 124,467 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

