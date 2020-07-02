Insider Selling: Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) Insider Sells 131,684 Shares of Stock

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) insider Margherita D. Valle sold 131,684 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total value of £167,238.68 ($205,806.89).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.84 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. Vodafone Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($19.71). The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.56 ($2.17).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

