Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,718,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,405,516 over the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

