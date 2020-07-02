International Battery Metals (CNSX:IBAT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 24,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About International Battery Metals (CNSX:IBAT)

International Battery Metals Ltd. operates as an exploration company in Canada. The company engages in the acquisition and exploration of metals used in the production of batteries. It primarily focuses on exploring lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Rheingold Exploration Corp. and changed its name to International Battery Metals Ltd.

