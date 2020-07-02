Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,094. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

