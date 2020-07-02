iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94, 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 1.74% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.