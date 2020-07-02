Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.54. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

