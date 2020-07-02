Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Simply Good Foods Co’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 32.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,527,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,207,000 after buying an additional 649,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after buying an additional 242,552 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 435.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,326,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 2,705,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 139.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,968,000 after buying an additional 1,178,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James D. White acquired 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,995,218.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 143,149 shares of company stock worth $2,468,522. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

