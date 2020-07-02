Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Realty Income Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Realty Income in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

O has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

NYSE O opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.55. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

