JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $390.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.44.

ILMN stock opened at $373.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Illumina has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,007 shares of company stock valued at $11,948,360 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Illumina by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

