Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of KALV opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 273,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

