Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) CEO Steven M. Paul Sells 292,207 Shares

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $30,243,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $106.46 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a current ratio of 145.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

