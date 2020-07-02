KeyCorp Comments on Gap Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). KeyCorp also issued estimates for GAP’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.51. GAP has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GAP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,941,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,507,000 after purchasing an additional 844,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GAP by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth about $35,019,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 2,279.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

In other GAP news, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

