Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $11.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,568 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,672,000 after buying an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.