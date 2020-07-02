Lawrence Stroll Sells 25,826,008 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Lawrence Stroll sold 25,826,008 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62), for a total value of £12,913,004 ($15,890,972.19).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 50.35 ($0.62) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,078.20 ($13.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 432.33 ($5.32).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

