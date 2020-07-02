LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $190.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. LHC Group traded as high as $175.34 and last traded at $174.33, with a volume of 3339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.32.

LHCG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average of $142.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

