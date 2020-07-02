Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 11,431 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,431 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $1,867,711.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,727,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,255,196,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 31,737 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $5,173,448.37.

On Thursday, June 18th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04.

On Monday, April 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,962 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $2,278,256.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 166,038 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.78, for a total value of $23,374,829.64.

Shares of LLY opened at $163.30 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.60.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

