Lobstex Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $437,718.85 and $252,666.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00471954 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026432 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025982 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 990.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004856 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006335 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000461 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002957 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,687,214 coins and its circulating supply is 19,687,202 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.