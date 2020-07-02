Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Loews by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Loews by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Loews by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $14,211,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 23,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $747,509.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 242,977,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,354,200.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.79. 4,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th.

Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

