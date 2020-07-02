Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.53.

Shares of LULU traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.04. 254,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,564. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $324.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

