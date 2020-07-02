LUNA (LUNA) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LUNA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.01704539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00171617 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00109598 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, KuCoin, GOPAX, GDAC, Bitrue and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.