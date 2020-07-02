Magnum Market Cap Achieves $742.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Magnum Profile

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

