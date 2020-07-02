Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Masco were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Masco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

MAS traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.87. 20,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.