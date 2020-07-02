MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of MGM Growth Properties worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 150.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 262,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 831,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 58.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP remained flat at $$27.27 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 14.49. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director James Murren sold 36,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $909,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

