MIB Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,241.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $514,743.05 and approximately $11,241.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001117 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 372,061,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,760,042 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

