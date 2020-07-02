Michael de Picciotto Buys 4,000,000 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,461,235.54).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 50.35 ($0.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.36. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,078.20 ($13.27).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 432.33 ($5.32).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.