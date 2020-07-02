Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 1-Year High at $204.40

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $204.40 and last traded at $203.51, with a volume of 22706459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.44.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

The company has a market cap of $1,552.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

