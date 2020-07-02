Monkey Project Trading Down 3.5% This Week (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $170,742.93 and $464.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,691,840 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.