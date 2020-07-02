MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.

MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.08. 781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

