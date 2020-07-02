Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

MUSA traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.73. 1,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.01. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.