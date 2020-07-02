Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $436,457.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053296 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,304,679 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

