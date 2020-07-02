National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.27 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $62.80 on Thursday. National Beverage has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $65.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIZZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

