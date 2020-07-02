National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Dean K. Finch Sells 272,891 Shares

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Dean K. Finch sold 272,891 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.36), for a total value of £523,950.72 ($644,783.07).

NEX opened at GBX 186.80 ($2.30) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22. National Express Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 485 ($5.97).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 380 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Express Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 392 ($4.82).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

