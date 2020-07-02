Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $550.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $478.48 and last traded at $477.24, with a volume of 3666453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.04.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.19.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.