Nevada Zinc (CVE:NZN) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Nevada Zinc Corp (CVE:NZN) shares traded down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 54,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44.

Nevada Zinc Company Profile (CVE:NZN)

Nevada Zinc Corporation, a mineral exploration company, primarily focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada, as well as in Yukon, Canada. The company explores for zinc and lead. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lone Mountain zinc project, which includes 231 claims covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Eureka, Nevada.

