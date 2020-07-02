New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 12,300 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 839.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 254.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

VVV stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,408. Valvoline Inc has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

