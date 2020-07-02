New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 14,300 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Umpqua by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 771.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Umpqua by 32.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,241. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

