New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,900 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 148,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

