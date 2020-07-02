New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 3,700 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $40,456,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9,046.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,508,000 after buying an additional 323,145 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $15,520,000.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,294. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

In related news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

